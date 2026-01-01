Monday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 7pm CT

This June, join High Plains Public Radio for Across the Tracks: A Route 66 Story, a three-part radio documentary about the influence of the "Mother Road" on America's literary and artistic culture.

Timed to coincide with Amarillo’s centennial celebration, this radio special will follow America's Main Street from Chicago to Los Angeles, traveling through history or literature, meeting the people, or following the show's producers as they explore America's Main Street.

The series is narrated by the late Martin Milner, star of the original "Route 66" television series, and was produced by David Dunaway, an oral historian and a biographer in print, radio, and podcast. Among other projects, for the last thirty years Dunaway has documented the work of Pete Seeger, resulting in How Can I Keep From Singing? The Ballad of Pete Seeger. His ten books of history and biography include four on Route 66, notably the road’s first anthology, A Route 66 Companion. This is his fourth award-winning national radio series.

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Tune into this three-hour special across three nights on HPPR Mix:

Monday, June 8, 2026 @ 7pm CT - Route 66 Forever!

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 @ 7pm CT - Route 66’s Prairies and Plains

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 @ 7pm CT - Route 66’s Mountains and Deserts

