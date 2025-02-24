It's Time! Max Roach in the 1960s

Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7pm CT

A centennial tribute to Max Roach, who set the pace for modern jazz drumming and became an outspoken activist for civil rights.

At the dawn of the 1960s, drummer Max Roach was already well-established as an innovative and influential musician. As the decade progressed, Roach would be at the forefront of the convergence of jazz and the civil-rights movement, and the music he made on albums such as The Freedom Now Suite would reflect his outspoken activism on behalf of liberation causes both at home in America and abroad in Africa.

On this edition of WIFU's Night Lights, we’ll explore that music and Roach’s participation in a turbulent decade of long-lasting impact.