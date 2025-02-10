© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating with a back-up transmitter at just 5% power and limited signal coverage due to cold weather related problems. Engineers are working on restoring KJJP to full power. We apologize for this limitation of service. To listen to either HPPR Mix or HPPR Connect please use the streaming player above or the HPPR mobile app, including special Inauguration and MLK Day programing on Monday.
Monumental: Whispers in Wilmington
Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7pm CT

We’re used to recognizing someone powerful with a statue. But what happens when there’s no statue or memorial to a traumatic event?

Whoever lives with the impact of that painful history has to confront the kind of power it takes to keep it hidden for so long. In this special episode of the Monumental podcast from PRX, we uncover the story of the only successful coup d’etat ever to happen on American soil.

This act of racial violence was designed to eliminate all memory of a highly successful Black community in Wilmington, North Carolina back in 1898. That suppression involved racist mobs, as well as historians, city planners, journalists and countless others.

They conspired for decades to make a Black community’s onetime prosperity and strength unimaginable. Almost unimaginable.