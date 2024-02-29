Suite History: Four Jazz Composers and the African-American Odyssey

From the 1940s to the 1990s, several jazz composers undertook several large-scale orchestral compositions that portrayed the journey of black people from Africa to enslavement in America, emancipation, and the subsequent difficulties and complexities of life in a racist and segregated country. This program offers music from such extended works by Duke Ellington, Oliver Nelson, John Carter and Wynton Marsalis, as well as commentary from historian Michael McGerr. Perfect for Black History Month, but usable year-round.