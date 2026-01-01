Las Cantigas de Santa Maria: A musical biography of Medieval King Alfonso X

Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 1pm CT

Presented by longtime HPPR contributor Debra Bolton, Cantigas de Santa Maria explores a glimpse of this vast (420 compositions) repertoire of poetry, songs, stories, and recitations about the “Blessed Virgin Mary”.

The immense collection of Mariology came from the Court of King Alfonso X (1252-1284) of Castile (now Spain). You'll hear the songs and stories as interpreted by historians, musicologist and musicians, playing on period and modern instruments. Listen for the complex themes and musical surprises of the Cantigas de Santa Maria.

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The definitive book on King Alfonso X's Cantigas de Santa Maria and his use of poems, songs, and art pieces to teach his kingdom morals. Jessica Knauss, Ph.D., brilliantly, explores life in 13th Century Castile-Leon, now Spain, under the rule of the Learned King.



Website for Oxford Cantigas de Santa Maria database http://csm.mml.ox.ac.uk/?p=intro