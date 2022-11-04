A Tale of Two CMAs: Classical Music Amarillo Plays the Music of Chamber Music Amarillo

Chamber Music Amarillo is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and will present "Five Winds," a program of music for a wind quintet, at 7:30pm on Saturday, November 12th at Sharpened Iron Studios in Downtown Amarillo. Tune in to this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo—the other "CMA"— to hear an interview about the upcoming performance from someone who will be featured in the quintet: Dr. Tina Carpenter, professor of bassoon at West Texas A&M University and principal bassoon with the Amarillo Symphony. We will also hear recordings of CMA's musicians performing Ludwig van Beethoven's Wind Quintet and Claude Debussy's Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp.