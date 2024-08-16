© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Dr. Choong-ha Nam plays Schubert!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published August 16, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in this week for a sneak peek at WT School of Music Professor Dr. Choong-ha's recently-released album of music by Franz Schubert!

Dr. Choong-ha Nam has been teaching at West Texas A&M University's School of Music since 2008. Before taking the position there, she studied at Oberlin College, Southern Methodist University, and the University of Houston. In addition to teaching at WT, she performs throughout the region and all around the world.

This week Classical Music Amarillo is excited to present Dr. Nam's recent recordings of Franz Schubert's Piano Sonatas Nos. 13 and 20, excerpts from her new album that is currently available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all of the other streaming services.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb