Dr. Choong-ha Nam plays Schubert!

Dr. Choong-ha Nam has been teaching at West Texas A&M University's School of Music since 2008. Before taking the position there, she studied at Oberlin College, Southern Methodist University, and the University of Houston. In addition to teaching at WT, she performs throughout the region and all around the world.

This week Classical Music Amarillo is excited to present Dr. Nam's recent recordings of Franz Schubert's Piano Sonatas Nos. 13 and 20, excerpts from her new album that is currently available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all of the other streaming services.