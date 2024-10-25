Music from Seventeenth-Century Salzburg

While the lion’s share of our Classical Music Amarillo episodes feature recordings that were created here in the Texas Panhandle, this week's show is a horse of a different color.

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents a program of recordings that were created in Salzburg, Austria and are related to our host's own publications and research including collaborative performances by the Cappella dell’halla, which is directed by Robert Schlegl, and the Mozarteum vocalEnsemble, which is conducted by Jörn Andressen. These two groups recently joined together to perform and record Andreas Hofer’s Missa Archiepiscopalis, which we'll hear on the first half of the show this week.

On the second half of the program you can look forward to hearing music by Hofer's (slightly) more famous contemporary, Heinrich Biber. We'll listen to the Cappella dell'halla and the Mozarteum vocalEnsemble perform two of Biber's vocal works, (Magnificat and Laetatus sum), as well as violinist Audrey Wright's recent Panhandle performance of Biber's virtuosic Passacaglia for solo violin.

