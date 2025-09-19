Mendelssohn (Again!) and Mozart

Chamber Music Amarillo opens its season this weekend with a concert at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo on Saturday, September 26th. The program is titled “Quartet + 1” and will showcase works by Albert Roussel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Felix Mendelssohn. During the concert the Amarillo Symphony’s principal strings (Espen Lilleslatten and Mina Hong on violin, Chloe Thominet on viola, and Nicholas Pascucci on cello) will be joined by West Texas A&M University School of Music Flute Professor Jessica Schury-Peckham on flute to perform a trio, a quartet, and a quintet!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Harrington String Quartet's recent performances of string quartets by both Mozart and Mendelssohn. We will be playing Mozart's String Quartet in D major, K. 575 on the first half of the program, and Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 1, Op. 12 will occupy the second half of the program this week.