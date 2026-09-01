Discover 5.0 - A Labor Day Weekend live broadcast with the Amarillo Symphony

Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 7:00pm CDT

This Saturday, September 5, High Plains Public Radio brings you a live broadcast of the Amarillo Symphony performing in the heart of Amarillo's 50th-anniversary Discover! celebration.

Tune in from 7 to 10 p.m. Central Time as the orchestra takes the stage behind the Don Harrington Discovery Center for an evening of American classics, marking the nation's 250th anniversary. Broadcasting live from the grounds, HPPR will carry the full performance out across the High Plains — from the symphony's opening notes around 7:30 p.m. through a choreographed drone show set to its closing pieces around 9 p.m.

Whether you're settled in with a lawn chair at John Ward Memorial Park or listening from home, you'll hear it all live: the orchestra, the crowd, and the region's biggest birthday party wrapping up under a drone-lit sky.

Catch the broadcast on High Plains Public Radio (find your local frequency here!), or on the HPPR app, or streaming live at hppr.org!

