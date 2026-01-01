Going There: A Matter of Life & Death

Tuesday, September 29 at 7pm CT on HPPR Mix

NPR Host Michel Martin leads a candid conversation about a crisis in the Black community. Death by suicide is rising sharply among Black youth, especially boys. Yet Black Americans report seeking or receiving help for mental health struggles much less often than other groups. This special features a panel of national thought leaders, healthcare professionals, and faith leaders who will speak about their experiences, offer support, and discuss a path forward.