HBCU Renaissance

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7pm CST on High Plains Public Radio

HBCUs rose from the ashes of slavery and have been educating Black students for generations. Cheryl Mango says HBCUs are currently experiencing a renaissance, sparked from Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for racial justice. Plus: HBCU bands like the Trojan Explosion at Virginia State University play with power and energy. It’s an audio and visual display, with high-step marching and decked-out drum majors at the center of the performance. Taylor Whitehead says that HBCU sound and style is the pinnacle of Black musical excellence.

Later in the Show: What does William Faulkner and a cool pair of sneakers have in common? More than you might think. Jemayne King is a sneakerhead and English professor at Virginia State University. He’s combined his two passions into the first ever college English course on sneaker culture.

Tune into this special Black History month broadcast at 7pm CST, Wednesday, February 11th, on High Plains Public Radio!

