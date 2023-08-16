Wednesdays at 7 pm CT on HPPR Mix between June 28-August 16, 2023

Live From Cain's is an eight-part concert series produced at the historic music venue Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This program features today's hottest young artists, as well as established talent playing country, soul, blues, gospel, rock, and more. Some of the musicians featured include:

Miko Marks: https://livesessions.npr.org/videos/miko-marks-one-more-night

John Fulbright: https://livesessions.npr.org/videos/john-fullbright-the-liar

Kalyn Fay: https://www.kalynfay.com/videos

Live From Cain’s is hosted by Fats Kaplin, a musicians’ musician who has played with everyone from Jack White and John Prine to the Tractors and Tricia Yearwood. Each episode also includes new music from the Oklahoma Specials House Band, featuring Tulsa musician Paul Benjaman.

Recorded at the historic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this program offers listeners a lively lineup of today’s hottest young artists playing music influenced by country, soul, blues, gospel, and rock. Performances at Cain’s often appear on NPR Live Sessions, and we are thrilled to be able to bring this program to the listeners and members of High Plains Public Radio every Wednesday evening at 7pm CT between June 28th and August 16th!

