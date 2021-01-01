Live from the 2023 Tumbleweed Festival in Garden City!

Saturday, August 26th, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm CT

Join the staff of High Plains Public Radio as we broadcast LIVE from the 2023 Tumbleweed Festival, directly from the festival grounds at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, KS.

Our live broadcast will start at 11am CDT, kicking off with "The Gazebo Sessions"...interviews and live performances just for HPPR listeners. At noon, Valarie Smith will host a special two-hour episode of Songbirds, featuring interviews with several Tumbleweed performers, and at 2pm, The Gazebo Sessions resume until our broadcast concludes at 5pm CT.

