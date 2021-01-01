Mondays at 8 pm to 9 pm CT on HPPR Connect

Open to Debate uses the framework of formal debate to open and change minds, to help listeners become more open to listening to those with whom they disagree, and to help drive more constructive dialogue between opposing viewpoints.

The program is produced by the Open to Debate Foundation (formerly Intelligence Squared U.S.), the nation’s only nonpartisan, debate-driven media organization dedicated to bringing multiple viewpoints together for a constructive, balanced, respectful exchange of ideas. Open to Debate is a platform for intellectually curious and open-minded people to engage with others holding opposing views on complex issues.