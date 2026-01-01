Friday, July 3rd at 3pm CT

Friday, July 3rd at 3:00pm CT, tune in to HPPR Mix to hear "Rachel Jackson on Will Rogers – The Man and the Highway", an hour-long presentation recorded live at Chapterhouse Books on historic Route 66 in Amarillo, during the centennial celebration of "the Mother Road".

You'll learn about Will's upbringing in Oklahoma, and how Route 66 led him to fame across America and eventually around the world, presented by Rachel Jackson, an instructor at the University of Oklahoma who's a fellow member of the Cherokee Nation, and a distant relative of Will Rogers!

