Shoot The Messenger: Espionage, Murder & Pegasus Spyware

In a special partnership with the Committee to Protect Journalists, Season 1: "Espionage, Murder & Pegasus Spyware" asks what really happened to the murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi? We now know the first weapon used against him was digital - a sophisticated spyware called Pegasus. Several people in Jamal Khashoggi's inner circle have had Pegasus confirmed on their phones.

And it doesn’t stop there. There are thousands of identified targets. We all use our phones daily, as almost an extension of ourselves - but what happens when our phones are no longer safe? How did the spyware come to be, how does it work, and just how vulnerable are you?

