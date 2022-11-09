Wednesday nights at 8p CT/7p MT from Oct. 19th through Nov. 9th

Public radio veteran Jeremy Hobson returns to airwaves with a new live call-in show called The Middle. The show focuses on listeners, voters and the marginalized in the ‘middle’ of the country—AND THAT INLCUDES THE HIGH PLAINS!

Hobson created this four-part, special broadcast series to be aired on the three Wednesday evenings before election day, November 8th; the final episode will air on November 9th, as we assess how the election results will color our collective future.

Shows will air at 8pm CT/7pm MT on October 19th, October 26th, November 2nd, & November 9th. The Middle can also be heard as a podcast or stream. Each show will run one hour with open calls, featuring one or two key guests to help the host drive the conversation. He’ll also be joined by KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez.

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW (from their website): What is THE MIDDLE? It’s a new LIVE national call-in talk show aimed at elevating the voices of Americans who live in between the coasts - who are so important in our politics but are often ignored by the media. Public radio veteran and central Illinois native Jeremy Hobson will host four live one-hour specials on Wednesdays at 9pm ET between October 19th and November 9th, 2022.

Each one will originate from a different place between the coasts:

WILL in Jeremy’s hometown of Urbana, IL on October 19th

WGCU in Fort Myers, FL on October 26th

KCUR in Kansas City, MO on November 2nd

KJZZ in Phoenix, AZ on November 9th.

These unique, hour-long specials will focus on listening to Americans at a critical moment in our history. The first three episodes, ahead of the midterm elections, will focus on the choices voters will make as they weigh cultural change, an uncertain economy and polarized political discourse. The final episode, the day after the November 8th vote, will assess what happened and how the results foreshadow our collective future. The Middle will intentionally focus on listeners, voters and the marginalized in the ‘middle’ of the country. Each show will broadcast from a different public radio station between the coasts, and it will include a panel of guests.