Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 10pm CT on HPPR

Saturday, August 29 from 10pm to midnight, High Plains Public Radio will air a special produced by KMUW in Wichita, “Walnut Valley Festival: The Early Years.”

Hosted by KMUW’s Jonathan Huber, this special includes two hours of music and interviews, and features 2026 Walnut Valley Festival Ambassador Bing Futch, John McCutcheon, and Nick Forster of Hot Rize.

Sets include Bryan Bowers from 1978, Wry Straw from 1980, and Hot Rize also from 1980.

Many thanks to our friends at KMUW for sharing this special with HPPR listeners!