Women's History Month - Afropop's Tribute to Cesaria Evora

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 3pm CT

The beloved, Grammy Award-winning singer Cesaria Evora from Cape Verde passed away in 2011 at the age of 70.

We celebrate Cesaria's life and art with an encore of our 1995 recording of her magnificent New York City debut at the Bottom Line.

Cesaria, known as the "Queen of the morna" is backed by her classy group featuring piano, acoustic bass guitar, cavaquinho and lead acoustic guitar. As a special bonus, two accomplished protégés of Cesaria's - Fantcha and Mayra Andrade - pay their tribute with stories and songs inspired by one of the most influential and successful artists of the modern African era.