Going Flat, or Building New Breasts: Two Women’s Post-Mastectomy Stories

This hour, we hear very intimate conversations with two women who go through the process of getting a double mastectomy - the removal of all the breast tissue.
One decides to get reconstruction, and one does not. Host Chion Wolf talked to them before the surgery, right after, and then almost a year later, hoping to find out what it was like dealing with the prospect of a cancer diagnosis - or an actual one - and what it was like losing a part of their body.
Resources on BRCA and breast cancer:
• BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing Fact Sheet
Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.
GUESTS:
Sarah Eyre is a Willimantic-based textile artist;