Going Flat, or Building New Breasts: Two Women’s Post-Mastectomy Stories

This hour, we hear very intimate conversations with two women who go through the process of getting a double mastectomy - the removal of all the breast tissue.

One decides to get reconstruction, and one does not. Host Chion Wolf talked to them before the surgery, right after, and then almost a year later, hoping to find out what it was like dealing with the prospect of a cancer diagnosis - or an actual one - and what it was like losing a part of their body.

Resources on BRCA and breast cancer:

• BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing Fact Sheet

• Angelina Jolie: My Medical Choice

• Breast cancer resources from the CDC

GUESTS:

Sarah Eyre is a Willimantic-based textile artist;

Jennifer LaRue is the director of public programs at The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, and a long-time freelance writer.