Women’s History Month: Making Herstory - Women as Leaders

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 7pm CST on High Plains Public Radio

It's taken the work of a generation of extraordinary women to break open the container that has prevented so many from realizing their full potential. Meet three of these women who'll shine some light on the possibilities of fulfillment for generations to follow while also paving the way for men to be a part of cultural transformation.

Tune into this special Women's History month broadcast at 7pm CST, Wednesday, March 18th, on High Plains Public Radio!

