Why'd You Do It: I Snuck My Incarcerated Boyfriend Out of Prison in a Dog Crate

In 2006, dog trainer Toby Dorr, made international headlines when she snuck John Manard, who was incarcerated for life, out of prison in a dog crate.

They were on the run for 12 days, until it all came to a crashing halt.

In this second installment of our "Why'd You Do It?" series, find out what went into all the choices Toby made, before, during, and long after the great escape.

Listen to the first installment of our "Why'd You Do It?" series

GUESTS:

Toby Dorr: In 2006, she was arrested after sneaking John Manard out of Lansing Correctional Facility in a dog crate. She is the author of the memoir, “Living with Conviction” and ”You Are Not Your Worst Mistake: Poems from Prison”. Her podcast is called ”Fierce Conversations”. She lives outside Washington, DC

If you are struggling with emotional distress, you can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It is free, confidential, and available 24/7, in English and Spanish.