Women’s History Month: Women on the Podium

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7pm CST on High Plains Public Radio

Harold Schonberg, in his 1967 tome "The Great Conductors", made it clear that a great conductor had to be male. Yet, as early as 1930, Antonia Brico had directed the Berlin Philharmonic to considerable critical acclaim. Veronika Dudarova conducted in Russia for over 50 years. And Aviva Einhorn became the first woman to conduct in Israel. Their recordings are rare, but well worth hearing. We present three remarkable examples on this broadcast.

