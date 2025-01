Thursdays at 8 pm on HPPR Connect

Laughter's the best medicine, and there's always a healthy dose on public radio's longest-running healthy living talk show.

Each week, family doc Zorba Paster and sidekick Karl Christenson team up with callers for an hour of upbeat, entertaining talk about healthy living. And we think you'll love the down-to-earth advice, updated healthy living information and lifestyle tips, right down to a heart-healthy recipe of the week!