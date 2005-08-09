Rusty Sachs and the Anti-War Documentary 'Winter Soldier'

The anti-Vietnam War documentary Winter Soldier is having its first major theatrical release -- 34 years after it was made. It focuses on a three-day gathering in 1971 when Vietnam veterans, including former Marine pilot Rusty Sachs, told of the atrocities they had participated in or witnessed during the war.

At the time, the film received little notice in the press. It was shown at film festivals but never reached a wider audience. That's set to change, beginning August 12, when the film is shown at the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York City, to be followed by wider distribution.

Sachs, who is now the executive director of the National Association of Flight Instructors, discusses the war and the film.

