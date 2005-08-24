Base Closing Panel Resumes Deliberations

An independent commission continues to vote on Pentagon proposals as it decides which U.S. military bases should be closed down or restructured.

The commission so far has agreed with most of the Pentagon's plans to close 62 major bases and 775 smaller facilities, but decided to keep open two New England facilities.

Below is a list of major votes by the commission, as of 8 a.m. Aug. 25.

CLOSE (As Pentagon Recommended):

California

-- Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Concord Detachment

-- Riverbank Army Ammunition Plant

Georgia

-- Fort McPherson

-- Fort Gillem

-- Naval Air Station Atlanta

Indiana

-- Newport Chemical Depot (closure was conditioned upon completion of treaty obligations)

Kansas

-- Kansas Army Ammunition Plant

Michigan

-- Selfridge Army Activity

Mississippi

-- Mississippi Army Ammunition Plant

-- Naval Station Pascagoula

New Jersey

-- Fort Monmouth (closure was conditioned on an assurance that research under way in connection with the war on terrorism won't be disrupted)

Oregon

-- Umatilla Chemical Depot (closure was conditioned upon completion of treaty obligations)

Texas

-- Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant

-- Naval Station Ingleside

Utah

-- Deseret Chemical Depot (closure was conditioned upon completion of treaty obligations and a study to see if the depot can be converted for another use)

Virginia

-- Fort Monroe

CLOSE (Rather Than Downsize As Pentagon Wanted):

Maine

-- Naval Air Station Brunswick

KEEP OPEN (Either Wholly Or Partially, Rather Than Close As The Pentagon Wanted):

California

-- Naval Support Activity, Corona

-- Broadway Complex San Diego

Connecticut

-- Submarine Base New London

Louisiana

-- Naval Support Activity, New Orleans

Maine

-- Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Nevada

-- Hawthorne Army Depot

Texas

-- Red River Army Depot

Virginia

-- Oceana Naval Air Station

Sources: The Associated Press, Base Closure and Realignment Commission

