© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health Care Memo Further Tarnishes Wal-Mart

By Chris Arnold
Published October 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Retail giant Wal-Mart is facing criticism over an internal memo that proposes aggressive moves to trim employee benefit costs, such as discouraging unhealthy people from taking jobs at Wal-Mart. The company, whose stock price has dropped over the last year, is under pressure from investors to cut costs.

Wal-Mart Watch, a labor-affiliated activist group, obtained the memo, which was written by a Wal-Mart executive.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
See stories by Chris Arnold