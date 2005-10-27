Grandmother Knows Best: Advice on Love

Cinema Wood recently brought her grandmother, 81-year-old, Peggy Edwards, to a StoryCorps mobile booth. Wood, 32, wanted to capture her grandmother's voice on tape -- and get her advice about marriage.

It all began with Wood asking her grandmother to tell the story of meeting "Poppa" (her grandfather, G. Franklin Edwards). It was 1946, and Peggy was then working as a secretary at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Franklin was a graduate student.

Grandmother and granddaughter spoke during StoryCorps' mobile booth visit to Washington, D.C. Cinema Wood was married earlier this month. At the wedding, her grandmother gave her away.

Excerpts from the StoryCorps oral history project can be heard every Friday on 'Morning Edition'. This week, the mobile booths are in Memphis, Tenn., and Medford, Oregon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.