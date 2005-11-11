Las Vegas Documentary Goes Beyond Casinos

People think of Las Vegas as Sin City, a version of Disneyland, or maybe a little of both. But as the town's place in American culture continues to evolve, people seeking to change their fortune are still drawn there.

A new installment of PBS' American Experience explores the ups and downs of America's fast-growing rollercoaster of a town.

Las Vegas: An Unconventional History follows the development of the town's all-important casinos, but it also delves into the stories of those who come to Vegas for everything from entertainment to a fresh start on life. The film features the stories of 10 Las Vegas residents, including a strip club "house mom," a hotel maid and a local schoolteacher.

Director Stephen Ives talks with Scott Simon about the film, which airs on PBS stations Nov. 14 and 15.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.