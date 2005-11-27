Katrina Alters the View for New Orleans Artists

Dozens of painters and sculptors returned to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to find that flood waters and falling trees had damaged or destroyed their studios.

Some artists say the storm will mark a turning point in their careers, and not only because it ruined some of their work. Joel Rose of member station WHYY reports that the altered visual and cultural landscape of the city may affect the art these artists have yet to make.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.