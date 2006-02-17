Cheney Shooting Victim Leaves Hospital

Harry Whittington, wounded by Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident last weekend, leaves a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. In a brief statement, the 78-year-old lawyer said he regrets the trouble the incident has caused Cheney.

The right side of Whittington's face was clearly bruised by the impact of the birdshot which hit his upper body. He alluded to the shooting accident last Saturday on the Armstrong Ranch in Texas, saying he was sorry for all that Cheney has endured in the past week.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.