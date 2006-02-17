© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cheney Shooting Victim Leaves Hospital

By Brian Naylor
Published February 17, 2006 at 5:07 PM CST

Harry Whittington, wounded by Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident last weekend, leaves a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. In a brief statement, the 78-year-old lawyer said he regrets the trouble the incident has caused Cheney.

The right side of Whittington's face was clearly bruised by the impact of the birdshot which hit his upper body. He alluded to the shooting accident last Saturday on the Armstrong Ranch in Texas, saying he was sorry for all that Cheney has endured in the past week.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor