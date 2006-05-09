© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iranian President's Letter to Bush: Lecturing Diplomacy

By Mike Shuster,
Robert Siegel
Published May 9, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The complete text of the letter Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote to President Bush was described by Iranian leaders as a diplomatic opening, proposing solutions for a fragile world situation.

However, the 18-page letter says little about nuclear confrontation -- it more closely resembles a political and religious lecture.

The United States and its allied have agreed to give Iran another chance to suspend its nuclear program before taking the issue to the United Nations Security council. After meeting in New York, the political directors of the United States, France, Britain, Russia China and Germany agreed to try to gain Iranian cooperation by urging Tehran to make a choice between benefits and sanctions.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Mike Shuster
Mike Shuster is an award-winning diplomatic correspondent and roving foreign correspondent for NPR News. He is based at NPR West, in Culver City, CA. When not traveling outside the U.S., Shuster covers issues of nuclear non-proliferation and weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, and the Pacific Rim.
See stories by Mike Shuster
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel