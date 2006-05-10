Putin Accuses West of 'Outdated Prejudices'

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a swipe at Western critics in his State of the Nation speech Wednesday, accusing them of hanging on to outdated prejudices.

His remarks seemed to be a response to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who last week accused Russia of using its energy reserves as "tools of intimidation or blackmail."

Western analysts agree, saying Moscow is pursuing a grand strategy to ensure total control over supplies to Western and Asian markets. They say gas is Moscow's "new nuclear bomb" - and that the Kremlin sees Washington's attempts to break its grip on pipeline routes as a pretext for a new Cold War.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.