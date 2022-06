One of the world's greatest private art collections is expected to get a big funding boost this week. The Barnes Foundation is receiving more than a $100 million to help move its collection of masterworks from the suburbs to downtown Philadelphia.

Susan Stamberg tours the collection, currently housed in Merion, Pa., which currently limits access to only 1,200 visitors per week.

