Leonard Cohen's 'Book of Longing'

Fresh Air
Published May 22, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT
Leonard Cohen's book of poems, <em>Book of Longing</em>.

Leonard Cohen's poetry career began 50 years ago with the 1956 publication of Let Us Compare Mythologies. His new volume of poetry is called Book of Longing.

Cohen, known better as the deep-voiced writers of songs that straddle the folk-rock fence, is also working on an upcoming album to be released later this year. He has made 17 albums, the latest of which is Dear Heather (2004). He also appeared in the 2005 feature length documentary Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man.

