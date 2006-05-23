Drug Cocktail Kills Dozens of People in Midwest

In major cities, a powerful street drug concoction of heroin or cocaine and the painkiller fentanyl is proving deadly. In Wayne County, Mich., which includes the city of Detroit, dozens of people have died from the combination since November, with several in the past week.

Similar problems are surfacing in Philadelphia and Chicago. Michele Norris talks with Michele Reid, Medical Director of the Detroit/Wayne County Mental Health Agency.

