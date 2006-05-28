Bonds Hits Home Run 715, Passing Ruth

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Barry Bonds stands alone at No. 715.

He hit the milestone home run with a two-run shot to center field Sunday, moving past Babe Ruth into sole possession of second place on the career list behind Hank Aaron.

Bonds homered off Colorado's Byung-Hyun Kim and in front of his home fans - where he wanted to do it all along -- and before the San Francisco Giants headed on a road trip.

The ball glanced off a fan's hands about 15 rows up and then dropped onto an elevated platform beyond the fence. The souvenir sat there for a few minutes before rolling off the roof to an unidentified man waiting for a hot dog, and he was quickly ushered away by security.

Bonds circled the bases as streamers fell from the upper deck.

Bonds connected at 2:14 p.m. in the fourth inning, then immediately raised his arms and clapped his hands together before beginning his historic trot. Kim became the 421st different pitcher to surrender a home run to the 41-year-old slugger -- yet another meaningful drive Kim has given up, having allowed a pair of monstrous World Series homers in 2001.

Bonds embraced and kissed his 16-year-old son, bat boy Nikolai, as he crossed home plate, then was greeted by his teammates at the top of the dugout. He took one curtain call in which he tipped his hat and raised both arms and blew a kiss to the crowd.

Moments later, he came out again and waved. The homer traveled about 445 feet, and the Giants quickly unfurled two banners from the light towers on either side of the main scoreboard in center field: One of Bonds on the left side and the other of Hammerin' Hank's 755.

Bonds, who had walked on five pitches in the first inning, went five games between 714 and 715. He hit 714 on May 20 at Oakland, a span of 17 at-bats and 24 plate appearances.

Bonds is still loved at home despite the steroids accusations that surrounds his home run pursuit.

This is the first time in nearly 85 years that Ruth hasn't been in the top two on the career home run list, according to David Vincent of the Society for American Baseball Research. He passed Sam Thompson to move into second on June 20, 1921, when he hit his 127th career home run.

Bonds has hit most of his other milestone home runs in San Francisco: 500, 600, 700 along with 660 and 661 to tie and pass godfather Willie Mays. In 2001, Bonds hit the final three of his 73 homers at home to break Mark McGwire's single-season record of 70.

Aaron passed Ruth in April 1974 -- and now Aaron is the only one left for Bonds to chase.

This was Bonds' last chance during the six-game homestand before the Giants left town for another week on the road.

