When an Athlete Gets Hurt in the Off-Season

A professional quarterback's motorcycle accident is raising some question about players' contracts. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger crashed his motorcycle Monday, at a time when he was neither wearing a helmet or legally allowed to drive a motorcycle. He suffered facial injuries and a mild concussion.

Roethlisberger had been warned by the Steelers that his risky motorcycling habits might affect his contract, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. Robert Siegel talks with agent Bill Duffy of BDA sports management.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.