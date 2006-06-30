'The War Tapes': Soldiers Tell Their Own Iraq Stories

The new documentary The War Tapes began with a simple idea: Let soldiers tell their own stories.

Filmmakers gave members of the New Hampshire National Guard cameras, trained them how to use the equipment, and then asked the soldiers to document their experiences in Iraq during a one-year deployment in 2004.

The film, which won the prize for best documentary at New York City's Tribeca Film Festival this spring, chronicles the story of three guardsmen.

Spc. Michael Moriarity signed up in a burst of patriotism after Sept. 11 and asked to be shipped to Iraq, while Sgt. Stephen Pink joined the National Guard to help pay for college. He pours out his thoughts -- and anger -- on film. And Sgt. Zach Bazzi, a Lebanese-born American, says he's just an average guy who would prefer to stay home, but knows he has a job to do.

Sgt. Bazzi and Steve James, producer and editor of The War Tapes, discuss the film.

