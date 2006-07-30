© 2021
Israel Airstrike Kills at Least 50 in Lebanon Town

By Liane Hansen,
Mike Shuster
Published July 30, 2006 at 7:00 AM CDT
A rescuer carries the body of a girl after Israeli airstrikes on Qana, Lebanon, July 30, 2006. At least 50 people were killed, many of them children, when Israeli war planes bombed Qana.
A rescuer carries the body of a girl after Israeli airstrikes on Qana, Lebanon, July 30, 2006. At least 50 people were killed, many of them children, when Israeli war planes bombed Qana.

Any immediate prospect for a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah suffered significant military and diplomatic setbacks Sunday when Israeli warplanes killed more than 50 civilians in the Lebanese village of Qana.

The attack was condemned from the Vatican to capitals throughout Europe and the Arab world, and calls promptly went out for an end to the conflict. On a visit to Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said she was "deeply saddened by the terrible loss of innocent life." U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan called for an emergency Security Council meeting.

The Lebanese government told Rice to not visit Beirut and that it will not participate in any further negotiations until a cease-fire is in place. Rice said she would return to Washington on Monday.

