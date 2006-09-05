New Oil Source Tapped in Gulf of Mexico

Chevron and two other oil companies announce that they have successfully tested a new oil well deep in the Gulf of Mexico. An exploratory oil rig, drilling to a record-setting depth and pressure, flowed at a rate of 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day, and the find has the potential to be a significant new energy source.

Barbara Shook, an analyst with Energy Intelligence Group in Houston talks with Alex Chadwick about the find.

