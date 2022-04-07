© 2021
Watch Live: President Biden, Vice President Harris, Ketanji Brown Jackson speak after historic Senate confirmation

High Plains Public Radio
Published April 7, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT
whitehouse-photo
Noah Fortson/NPR
/
The White House

President Biden, Vice President Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are set to deliver remarks on the Senate's historic, bipartisan confirmation of Jackson to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court. Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

