In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR's One Small Step Podcast

One Small Step Podcast: Episode 5

Published May 6, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
In this Episode of High Plains Public Radio’s One Small Step podcast we meet Jay Parker and Pam Lehman...

The pair were both raised as self-described "military brats" and discuss some of the similarities and differences in their upbringings. This conversation was recorded via Zoom and so it should be expected that the quality of the audio you hear may be varied. Jay speaks first from his home in Amarillo, Texas and then we’ll hear from Pam, who was in Texas at the time of the recording as well. Special thanks to Lynn Boitano and Debra Bolton for facilitating these conversations.

Season 1 One Small Step Podcast