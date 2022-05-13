© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
OSS-Block-BIGGER2.jpg
HPPR's One Small Step Podcast

One Small Step Podcast: Episode 6

Published May 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
0396 CROP.png

In this Episode of High Plains Public Radio’s One Small Step podcast we meet Nancy Harness and Eric Keller...

Nancy and Eric are siblings who were raised in Garden City, Kansas. While separated in age by nearly a decade the two also have differing views on many social and political issues. In this conversation, both Nancy and Eric find that while they may have oppositional views there is a camaraderie that exists between them. Special thanks to Lynn Boitano and Debra Bolton for facilitating these conversations.

Tags

Season 1 One Small Step Podcast