One Small Step Podcast: Episode 6
In this Episode of High Plains Public Radio’s One Small Step podcast we meet Nancy Harness and Eric Keller...
Nancy and Eric are siblings who were raised in Garden City, Kansas. While separated in age by nearly a decade the two also have differing views on many social and political issues. In this conversation, both Nancy and Eric find that while they may have oppositional views there is a camaraderie that exists between them. Special thanks to Lynn Boitano and Debra Bolton for facilitating these conversations.