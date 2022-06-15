Canada will no longer require vaccines for domestic travelers and government workers

Vaccines will no longer be required in Canada for domestic travelers, transportation workers or employees of the federal government, as the country's vaccination rate is at about 80%.

The number of cases and rates of hospitalization and death have been decreasing in the country, Canada's Treasury Board said Tuesday.

But vaccines are still required for people crossing into the Canadian border, as well as cruise ship travelers. Masks are also still required on planes, trains and ships.

"While the suspension of vaccine mandates reflects an improved public health situation in Canada, the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve and circulate in Canada and globally," the department said in a statement. "Given this context, and because vaccination rates and virus control in other countries varies significantly, current vaccination requirements at the border will remain in effect."

The changes take effect June 20.

Canada has had about 2.4 million cases of COVID-19 since December 2020. About 85% of the population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while about 82% has gotten two doses, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

