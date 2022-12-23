KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently off the air due to extreme cold temperatures affecting transmission equipment. Engineers are on site and working to resolve the problems. Click the red player button above to listen in the meantime.
What the freezing weather means for holiday football games
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.