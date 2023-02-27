Major League Baseball is on the clock

KJJP FM 105.7 and 94.9 Connect are back on the air after sustaining heavy windstorm damage. Work is continuing on 94.9 Connect to reduce the noise currently in the signal. Our apologies for the earlier service disruption. Remember that you can also listen here at any time to either HPPR MIX (KJJP) or HPPR Connect (94.9) programming.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.