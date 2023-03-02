Koch Industries restructures top management

Koch Industries announced several leadership changes Thursday, including one affecting longtime CEO and chairman Charles Koch.

The company said in a news release that president Dave Robertson will join Charles Koch as co-chief executive officer of the company. Robertson also will become vice chairman of the board.

Charles Koch, 87, has run the company since 1967. It's among the largest privately held companies in the world, with annual revenues of $125 billion. It's also one of Wichita's largest employers.

“My role and responsibilities will continue as they have been," he said in a statement. "I believe altogether these changes will improve our ability to continually transform for the benefit of our company, our employees, our customers and people throughout society.”

Robertson joined Koch Industries in 1984 and has run several of its divisions, including Flint Hills Resources, Koch Petroleum Group, Koch Beef Company and Koch Agriculture Company.

Jim Hannan will succeed Robertson as president and chief operating officer of Koch Industries. He previously served as executive vice president and CEO of Enterprises at Koch Industries.

Among the other changes announced Thursday, Chase Koch — Charles' son — was named an executive vice president for Koch Industries. The company said he will continue to serve as CEO of Koch Disruptive Technologies.

Koch Industries has more than 120,000 employees in about 60 countries. Its corporate headquarters is near K-96 and Oliver.