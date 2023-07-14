KTOT-FM 89.5, serving the northwest Texas Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, it is very difficult to find a replacement. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one. We apologies for this disruption of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org .
Truth and laughs run deep in new mockumentary 'Theater Camp'
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.