KTOT-FM 89.5, serving the northwest Texas Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, it is very difficult to find a replacement. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one. We apologies for this disruption of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org
.

Truth and laughs run deep in new mockumentary 'Theater Camp'

By Bob Mondello
Published July 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT

Broadway's Ben Platt heads the eccentric staff of a rundown camp for middle school thespians in the Sundance hit mockumentary Theater Camp.

Bob Mondello
